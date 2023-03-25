SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

Swiss Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag storm into men’s doubles final

NewsWire
0
0

India’s top men’s doubles badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the final of the Swiss Open 2023 with a win over Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, here on Saturday.

Satwik-Chirag, sixth in the badminton rankings for men’s doubles, defeated the world No. 8 Malaysian pair 21-19, 17-21, 21-17 in the semi-finals of the BWF Super 300 tournament.

In the final on Sunday, the Indian pair will play world No. 21 Chinese pair of Tan Qiang and Ren Xiang Yu for their first title of the 2023 season.

Playing at the St Jakobshalle arena, Satwik and Chirag made a bright start to the match and led Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 11-8 at the first break.

Taking the momentum from the Indian players, Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi had the first game in their hands at 19-17. However, a late assault from the Indian pair won them the last four points as they went 1-0 up.

The change of ends proved to be challenging for the Indian badminton players as Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi built a four-point lead at the break and built on it to draw even at 1-1. The Malaysian pair had their noses ahead initially in the third game. However, after Satwik-Chirag took a lead at 6-5, they built a seven-point lead at 18-11.

While the Malaysians bridged the gap in the final stages of the third game, the effort proved to be futile in the end with the Indians sealing the match in 68 minutes.

This was Satwik and Chirag’s third win against Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in their sixth meeting.

20230325-230405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anupam Kher visits Sindhu’s house; gets bowled over by her trophies,...

    India Open 2023: Srikanth loses to Axelsen in first round; Lee...

    Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter second round

    HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu to lead Indian team in Badminton Asia...