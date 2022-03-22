The mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa advanced to the second round as India were off to a sedate start at the Swiss Open BWF World Tour Super 300 event, which saw many withdrawals due to Covid-19 cases.

Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa came back strongly after losing the first game to beat Denmark’s Mads Vestergaard and Natasja P. Anthonisen 18-21, 21-16, 21-17 in nearly one hour here on Tuesday.

However, there were setbacks for India as the second mixed doubles pair of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan lost to German eighth-seeded duo Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Lohau in straight games, 21-9, 21-15 in a first round match.

In another negative result, Chukka Sai Uttejitha Rao pulled out of the men’s singles first-round clash against German Kim Hobsch, giving the European shuttler a walkover.

Covid cases in Chinese team

Meanwhile, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Tuesday that the Chinese badminton team reported a few positive Covid-19 cases and has withdrawn from the 2022 Swiss Open.

The world badminton governing body released the statement on its official website, saying the Chinese Badminton Association reported a few positive cases as well as some injuries in the team.

Citing concerns to the welfare and safety of all participants at the tournament, Team China have subsequently withdrawn all their players from the Swiss Open, reports Xinhua.

BWF also confirmed that several players from several member associations tested positive on their pre-arrival test and arrival test and have been removed from the draw.

The Chinese team started the international tour from the German Open at the beginning of March and followed with the All England.

According to the Chinese association, some players have shown the symptoms of cold and fever after the previous tournaments.

