SWITCH Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of the Hinduja Group, on Wednesday unveiled the all-new IeV series at the Auto Expo 2023, designed to deliver performance with tech-enabled intelligence.

The company said with these intelligent, electric vehicles, SWITCH will address the growing requirement of last-mile and mid-mile mobility applications in India.

“As SWITCH continues to grow, we will continue to excite the electric commercial vehicle (CV) market with innovative and intelligent offerings, expanding into new regions in line with the company’s global strategy,” Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman — SWITCH Mobility, said in a statement.

The intelligent, electric connected vehicle is built on a proven and robust modular platform, that delivers exceptional performance and efficiency, embedded with proprietary technology solutions ‘SWITCH iON’, to enable remote, real-time diagnostics and monitoring, according to the company.

Moreover, the IeV series offers favourable total cost of operations with best-in-class payload to GVW ratio, longest range coverage of up to 150 km, faster turnaround time, best-in-class cargo space and exceptional reliability.

“This IeV series targets a wide payload starting from 1.2 T — 4.5 T, delivering superior customer value proposition. We will continue to work on a dynamic portfolio of sustainable products, services and solutions to cater to the growing needs of our customers,” Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer, SWITCH Mobility, said in a statement.

