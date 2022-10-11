INDIA

Switched alliance five times to remain in power: Amit Shah’s veiled attack on Nitish

NewsWire
0
0

Launching a veiled attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said that the former switched alliance five times to stay in power.

“Corruption was at its peak and the ruling Congress party had imposed an emergency in the country in 1975. Jaya Prakash Narayan initiated a mass movement against it. He worked in the interest of the poor, Dalits and OBC and landless people to make a casteless society in the country on the basis of socialist ideology. At present, the leaders of Bihar who claimed to be a part of the JP movement and following his ideology, are sitting in the lap of the same Congress party to be in power,” Shah said.

“Prime Minister is following Jaya Prakash Narayan’s ideology. Due to the efforts of the Prime Minister, the electricity reaches every house of the country. He is providing LPG cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana, health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh and 5 Kg free food grain to poor people,” Shah said after inaugurating a 14 feet tall statue of the socialist leader at his birth place Manfar village in Sitab Diara on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

“Now, it’s up to the people of Bihar to decide whether they would go with those just claim to follow the ideology of Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Narayan or those who are really following it,” Shah said

Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai, BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Modi, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Sanjay Jaiswal, local MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy and other leaders of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were present during the inauguration of the statue of the socialist leader.

Meanwhile, Upendra Kushwaha, the president of JD(U) parliamentary board said that Amit Shah may come to Bihar frequently but it won’t impact his party’s prospects.

20221011-160601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yogi issues strict guidelines for Covid management

    A powerful, compassionate, timely account of rape victims

    First Omicron case in Goa detected in 8-year-old UK returnee: Health...

    OP Jindal Global University inks landmark MoU with Spanish government for...