WORLD

Sword attack at NZ PM’s Auckland office, woman arrested

NewsWire
0
0

Police in New Zealand arrested a woman on Thursday in connection with a sword attack on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s electorate office in Auckland.

A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of the 57-year-old woman, adding that she was “currently assisting police with our inquiries into the matter”, reports The New Zealand Herald newspaper.

According to emergency services, the sword outside the Mt Albert electorate office on New North Rd in Morningside was found on the ground outside.

So far, no injuries have been reported, Xinhua news agency quoted the emergency services as saying.

A scene examination will be conducted and inquiries were also underway.

Ardern is presently in Antarctica for a four-day visit celebrating the 65th anniversary of New Zealand’s Scott Base, the country’s only research station in the icy continent.

She is slated to return on Friday.

20221027-082801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 Sudanese protesters dead, 54 security personnel injured

    Palestinian PM urges forming int’l front to end Israeli occupation, protect...

    Arizona wildfire scorches 148,299 acres of land

    EU to work on reducing energy dependence on Russia: EC President