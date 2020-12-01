Canindia News

Sydney lifts water restrictions imposed since 2019 drought

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

The Australian city of Sydney on Tuesday lifted restrictions on water usage, which were enforced May 2019 to cope with a historic drought.

Higher levels of rainfall since earlier this year brought an end to the drought and saw dam levels rise across the State of New South Wales (NSW), Xinhua news agency quoted Sydney Water as saying in a statement.

“Rainfall has increased our dam levels, so we’re easing Level 1 restrictions to Water Wise Guidelines from today.

“The restrictions have eased, but let’s stay water wise,” Sydney Water added in the statement.

Last month, Sydney received roughly double the amount of rainfall it did in November 2019, recording 69mm at the gauge on Observatory Hill.

While in December 2019, the site received just 1.8mm of rainfall, the lowest on record.

NSW Minister for Water Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said the city’s residents did an outstanding job during water restrictions, collectively saving 77 gigalitres of water, the equivalent of 31,000 Olympic-size swimming pools.

“Water restrictions have helped curtail demand by around 65 megalitres each day, taking pressure off the filtration plant to provide clean water from Sydney’s dams, which have been impacted by bushfires and heavy rainfall,” Pavey said.

Under the new guidelines, the city’s residents can use drinking water to water lawns and gardens before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m., water new turf and gardens for up to 28 days, top up or fill new pools and spas, wash vehicles and buildings and cool off people and animals.

Residents will not be able to allow water to run off onto hard surfaces, leave taps and hoses running unattended or allow pools or spas to overflow when being filled.

–IANS

ksk/

