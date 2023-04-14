WORLD

Sydney: Paramedic killed, one arrested

NewsWire
0
0

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) after a paramedic was killed on duty in Sydney on Friday.

At about 5.30 a.m. local time, police officers were called to a fast-food restaurant on Queen Street in Campbelltown following reports that a male paramedic had been stabbed, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The paramedic, who was treated at the scene and taken to Liverpool Hospital, died later on.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Campbelltown Police Station. He is currently assisting police with inquiries.

Speaking at a press conference, NSW Health Secretary Susan Pearce extended her condolences to the bereaved family.

“To lose someone in this way is incomprehensible to us. Our health system has been through a lot over these last three years,” said Pearce.

NSW Ambulance Commissioner Dominic Morgan revealed more details about the victim, noting that he was a 29-year-old male and had been a paramedic for about 12 months.

The paramedic and his colleague had worked through the night shift. They had just finished a case at the local hospital and were literally grabbing some sustenance at the restaurant, Morgan said.

“It was 5:29 a.m. So it was getting towards the last hour or two of their shift,” the commissioner added.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said that on arrival, police were confronted by a 21-year-old man who was armed with a knife.

“In order to render assistance to paramedics on the scene, police were forced to use a taser and subsequently arrested that 21-year-old male,” said Lanyon.

According to the police officer, at the current stage, evidence suggested that there is only one person involved and that person is in custody at Campbelltown Police Station.

A crime scene has been established, which is being forensically examined by specialist officers.

20230414-173801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Africa’s Western Cape allays fear over alleged threats to malls

    US designates N.Korea as state violator of religious freedom

    US remains committed to getting Eric Garcetti as India envoy: WH

    ‘Special security plan’ for Islamabad after suicide attack