Sydney Sweeney creates memories for all her movie characters

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney creates “character books” for every character she plays, listing their possible memories, relationships, and failures.

The 25-year-old actress portrays Reality Winner, a former translator for the National Security Council (NSA) who was hailed for leaking information, in the drama film ‘Reality’, and though she was portraying a real person in the film – which is based on the genuine transcripts of her FBI interrogation – she tackled the project in the same way as anything else she works on, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told Big Issue magazine: “I approach all my characters in a very similar manner, where I build these character books for them. I build their entire life from the day they’re born to the first page of the script. Their memories, a timeline of their life, relationships etc. I did that for ‘Reality’ as well, because I look at all my characters as real people that lie in a TV screen.”

As per ‘Female First UK’, Sydney admitted that it was meeting the real ‘Reality’ that truly unlocked the project for her.

She said: “When I first read it, I felt like I was in this box. I was trying to figure out how to find the freedom within it, because I’m usually very free with my dialogue and characters. And then after I actually spoke with ‘Reality’, I went back and reread it and I saw so much of her in it. It just flowed and rolled off my tongue so much easier. I saw her humour, I saw where she was trying to completely redirect a conversation. It completely switched my mind.”

20230530-193403

