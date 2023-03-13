Members of the Anjuman (Court) of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have unanimously elected Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin as the Chancellor (Amir-e-Jamia) of the university for a period of five years from March 14.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin succeeds Najma Heptulla, who completed her five-year term as Chancellor of the university last year.

The meeting of the Court was held on Monday where the important decision was taken. There are 45 members in Jamia Court, including three Members of Parliament.

Jamia Millia Islamia said that an illustrious leader with meritorious and laudable credentials, the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, is head of the one-million strong global Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community since 2014.

Mufaddal Saifuddin, who leads by his exceptional examples has dedicated his life to the betterment of the society at large with special focus on education, environment, socio-economic aspects, the Jamia university administration added.

The university official said that the most lauded global programmes overseen by Mufaddal Saifuddin include Saifee Burhani Uplift Project, Turning the Tide, Project Rise, FMB Community kitchen work towards eradication of hunger, reduction of food waste, protecting the environment etc.

Acclaimed internationally, he is committed to make positive contributions to the society, produce ideal citizens and establish amity, peace and harmony, the official added.

Mufaddal Saifuddin has been honoured with a number of prestigious awards and accolades. He has featured in the 500 Most Influential Muslims list. A citation was read in the celebration of his contributions in the US House of Representatives at the US Capitol. He is received as a reverent state guest in several countries.

He has been a distinguished alumnus of the historic Dawoodi Bohra educational institute Al-jamia-tus-saifiya in Surat. He is also the well-known alumnus of the world famous Al-Azhar University and Cairo University, Egypt. He inaugurated a new campus of Al-jamia-tus-saifiya in Mumbai on February 10, 2023.

A prolific writer, Mufaddal Saifuddin, has authored the annual treatise over the last five years. He has brilliant and insightful Arabic, Urdu poems to his credit.

He has also written excellent literary pieces and poems in the community’s vernacular, Lisan al-Dawat. He has been doing philanthropic work in the country and across the world. He introduced sustainable agricultural systems, enhancing local infrastructure and providing equal access to education to both girls and boys in Yemen.

