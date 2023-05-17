Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone was determined to shoot a reality show while he’s “still relevant.”

The 76-year-old actor is the focal point of a new reality series called ‘The Family Stallone’, and the Hollywood icon has revealed his motivation for making the show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Stallone, who stars on the show alongside his wife Jennifer and daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, told ‘Entertainment Tonight’, “This would be great to share this notoriety with a reality show while you’re still relevant. I love daughters, I love my wife and I wanted to share that. It’s something that I think is entertaining.”

Jennifer always wanted the show to be an authentic look at their lives. She explained, “I didn’t want it to be set up. I didn’t want it to be, ‘Oh, we all get drunk and we all throw fits and we’re screaming at each other.’ I wanted to show people real life things that happen.”

Stallone hopes that fans will warm to his family as they watch the series. He said, “I think we all have such big personalities. We’re very loud and funny. We come from love.”

Meanwhile, Stallone previously promised that his marriage troubles would be a prominent part of the reality show. Jennifer filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” at a court in Florida in August 2022, but they subsequently reconciled their differences.

