Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday posed a probing question to leader of opposition in Bihar legislative council, Samrat Chaudhary, as to why he is roaming around sporting a turban. 

“CM Nitish Kumar asked me why I am roaming around with a turban on my head. I told him I have taken an oath that I will remove the turban only after removing him from the post of Chief Minister. It is a symbol of my determination,” Chaudhary said.

“The Nitish Kumar-led government is trying to terrify and threaten us, which is extremely unfortunate. But the BJP is not afraid of it. We will not stay relaxed until Nitish Kumar is removed from the post of Chief Minister,” Chaudhary said.

“BJP took up the issues of common people, but the government lathi-charged the job aspirants for teachers’ posts on Tuesday. This is one of the issues we are raising, but the state government is running away from it. Nitish Kumar should answer as to where are the 20 lakh jobs he had promised to the people of Bihar,” Chaudhary asked.

2023071238166

