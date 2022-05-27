The Delhi-based Khusro Foundation, in collaboration with the Centre of Persian and Central Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on Friday organised a symposium on ‘Amir Khusro Aur Hamari Mushtarika Tehzeeb’ (Amir Khusro and Our Composite Culture).

Delivering the keynote address, the renowned Farsi poet and scholar, Prof. Akhlaq Aahan, talked at length about the epistemic (philosophical) background of India’s composite culture vis-a-vis the contribution of Amir Khusro in the establishment of this tradition.

He also highlighted the cultural relations between the Indian and Perso-Central Asian civilisations, and how this had played a role in the evolution of Indian composite culture and its enrichment.

Apart from Prof. Aahan, the symposium for attended by Prof. Khwaja Ekram, former director, National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, and Chairman, World Urdu Association; Prof. Mazhar Asif, Dean of the School of Language and Literature, JNU; Prof. Om Prakash Singh, Chairperson, Centre for Indian Languages (CIL), JNU; Prof Garima Shrivastava, Professor, School of Language and Literature, JNU; Dr Anwar Khairee, Pashto scholar from Afghanistan; Dr Ehsanullah Shukrullahi, Director, Markaz-e-Tahqeeq, Iran Culture House; Dr Akhrarul Wasey, Director, Khusro Foundation; Ranjan Mukherjee, Dr Alauddin Shah and Dr Shahbaz Amil.

Dr Shukrullahi underlined the distinct characteristics of Amir Khusro’s Persian poetry and Dr Khairi talked about the polymath poet’s popularity among Afghans.

Dr Wasey spoke about reducing the differences between people of different faiths/religions. To achieve that goal, several such programmes will be taken up in the coming months to reach out to more citizens, especially young people, to drive home the message.

Ranjan Mukherjee spoke about catching them young. Young students still in school should be the flag-bearers of brotherhood and respect for composite culture of the nation, Mukherjee said. He noted that composite culture is guided by 4Bs — Bhasha, language; Bhusha, dress; Bhojan, food; and Bhajan, the way we worship — but ultimately what unites us is spirituality, or the urge to connect with the Almighty.

It was announced at the symposium that the World Urdu Association wishes to collaborate with the Khusro Foundation to host an international seminar on ‘Religious Literature of India: History, Culture and The Message of Peace and Harmony’ later in July. The directors of the two organisations present at the symposium agreed to take up the proposal for active consideration.

Among the distinguished people present in the audience were senior advocate of the Supreme Court and prominent scholar, Khalilur Rahman, the poet and academic Dr Shafi Ayyub, and a large number of scholars and students.

