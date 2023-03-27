With the arrest of four people after multiple raids in Bihar, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, the Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have busted a syndicate of auto-lifters active in the national capital.

A Delhi Police official said that police have also recovered 12 luxury cars and a bike, three country-made pistols, 345 keys of various car models among others from the possession of the accused.

The accused Sunil, a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar, and Manjeet, a resident of Delhi’s Najafgarh were the auto thieves and they used to hand over stolen cars to receivers, Amjad Raja Khan, a resident of Bihar’s East Champaran district and Naklum Bisai, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district.

According to police, on March 9, a police team was present in the area of Bharthal when an information was received that auto thief Sunil, who is previously involved in several theft cases, is present with his associate near DDA Flats, Sector-26 in Dwarka in a stolen car.

A raid was conducted and at the instance of the informer, Sunil and Manjeet were apprehended along with a car by the team.

“During frisking, two loaded sophisticated pistols with 10 bullets were recovered from their possession. On verification, the car they were in was found to be stolen from Safdarjung Enclave area,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan, said.

On interrogation, the duo disclosed their involvements in various luxury car theft incidents of Delhi and its surrounding areas.

“As per their disclosure, five stolen luxury cars have also been recovered. During investigation, a search of their rented room was conducted and a huge quantity (345) keys of various model cars, key making machine, jammer to disconnect the GPS system, and three walkie-talkies sets were also recovered. Expensive programming machines were also recovered,” said the DCP.

On their instance, police teams also conducted raids at East Champaran and Khan was also arrested, with a sophisticated pistol along with four bullets and a stolen car being recovered from him.

During interrogation, he disclosed that to earn easy money, he took several stolen cars from Sunil and sold them to Bisai in Arunachal.

“Accordingly, the team reached Khonsa, Arunachal Pradesh and Bisai was also apprehended. After sustained interrogation, three cars were recovered from his possession,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, he disclosed that he runs a travel agency, and came in contact with Khan during this.

“He induced him to purchase the stolen vehicles at a low rate to use in the travel agency. Accordingly, he gave the demand of the cars with colour and model to Khan and took four stolen luxury cars from him,” the DCP added.

