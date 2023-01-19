With the arrest of three men, the Delhi Police on Thursday said it has busted an inter-state arms supply syndicate run by a Madhya Pradesh-based illegal firearms manufacturer-cum supplier, said an official.

The accused have been identified as Jafar Ali Khan, 28, a resident of Rangpuri, Dinesh alias Chhanga, 24, and Harender, 30, both residents of Khair near Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh.

Police said that Dinesh and Harender are suppliers and have supplied more than 200 pistols in the national capital in the last five years.

Police have also recovered 12 pistols and 15 bullets from the possession of the accused.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Manoj C, specific inputs were received on Junuary 10 about Jafar, who is a ‘bad character’ of Vasant Kunj South police station area and having illegal firearms and ammunitions.

“Accordingly, a raid was conducted and Jafar was nabbed near Mahipalpur Bypass road. On checking police found an illicit semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore loaded with three cartridges,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, Jafar disclosed that he had procured the weapon and ammunition from supplier, Dinesh.

“Based on the interrogation, Dinesh was also apprehended from Khair and from his possession, two more illicit pistols of .32 bore were recovered,” said the official.

Dinesh told police that Harender is his source to procure the illegal firearms and ammunition.

“Harender, who is a prominent arms dealer and previously arrested in Delhi with the huge recovery of illegal pistols, was also arrested and nine more illegal pistols and 12 cartridges were recovered on his instance,” said the official.

Harender revealed that he had procured the consignment of recovered pistols and cartridges from a notorious arms manufacturer of Dhar in MP and further disclosed that he has been indulging in the supply of illegal firearms and ammunition in Delhi NCR, Haryana and western UP for the last five years.

“The accused used to purchase the semi-automatic pistol at a lower rate from MP and further sell it at a higher rate to gangsters and criminals in Delhi NCR. Dinesh was lured by Harender to join his arms trafficking syndicate. All the accused persons have been taken on police remand,” said the official.

“Further interrogation is in progress. Efforts to identify and arre st the remaining members of this arms syndicate including the manufacturer are being made,” the official added.

20230119-191602