INDIALIFESTYLE

Synthesis of Differences opens at Korean Cultural Centre India

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANSlife) The Korean Cultural Centre India hosts an art exhibit “Synthesis of Difference.” The exhibition unites the works of four South Korean artists who represent their country and six Indian artists to depict the fusion of traditional and contemporary, analogue and digital, static and kinetic, through new media art, paintings, animation, video art, installation, and performances.

H.E. Chang Jae Bok, the ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, Adwaita Gadanayak, the director general of the National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaya Asokan, the director of the India Art Fair, Mahinder Sehgal, the programme director of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, as well as the artists and curators, started the opening ceremony.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, said, “Through this exhibition, art lovers and you will have a unique opportunity to appreciate rich artistic traditions of Korea and India, realise the subtle similarities and differences in out two countries’ artistic creations and develop mutual understanding”, rightly summing up the essence of this exhibition.

Adwaita Gadanayak, the Director General of National Gallery of Modern Art, said, “The artwork is like meditation, a synthesis of time and space that has been done in layers, and once you start peeling this layer you discover the hard work everyone has put in.”

Jeong Heon Ki, the curator of this exhibition said, “Koreans have India on their bucket lists. Through this exhibition, I hope there will be more art exchange between Korea and India in the future as well.”

The contemporary era of humanity is observing a critical indifference state in which the unpredictable and crisis-ridden paths of time are thrown into an undifferentiated abyss where everything disintegrates. Therefore, “difference” refers to a break from the rhythmic modalities of survival and the synthesis of created time that synchronises our lives and experiences.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220820-172003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lal Ded and Sufism: The Torchbearers of the Kashmiri Identity

    Man arrested for hoax bomb threat to B’luru airport (Ld)

    Mumbai Police file an FIR against Ranveer for nude photoshoot

    Tutor shot dead in Bihar’s Saran district