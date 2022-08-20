New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANSlife) The Korean Cultural Centre India hosts an art exhibit “Synthesis of Difference.” The exhibition unites the works of four South Korean artists who represent their country and six Indian artists to depict the fusion of traditional and contemporary, analogue and digital, static and kinetic, through new media art, paintings, animation, video art, installation, and performances.

H.E. Chang Jae Bok, the ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, Adwaita Gadanayak, the director general of the National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaya Asokan, the director of the India Art Fair, Mahinder Sehgal, the programme director of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, as well as the artists and curators, started the opening ceremony.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, said, “Through this exhibition, art lovers and you will have a unique opportunity to appreciate rich artistic traditions of Korea and India, realise the subtle similarities and differences in out two countries’ artistic creations and develop mutual understanding”, rightly summing up the essence of this exhibition.

Adwaita Gadanayak, the Director General of National Gallery of Modern Art, said, “The artwork is like meditation, a synthesis of time and space that has been done in layers, and once you start peeling this layer you discover the hard work everyone has put in.”

Jeong Heon Ki, the curator of this exhibition said, “Koreans have India on their bucket lists. Through this exhibition, I hope there will be more art exchange between Korea and India in the future as well.”

The contemporary era of humanity is observing a critical indifference state in which the unpredictable and crisis-ridden paths of time are thrown into an undifferentiated abyss where everything disintegrates. Therefore, “difference” refers to a break from the rhythmic modalities of survival and the synthesis of created time that synchronises our lives and experiences.

