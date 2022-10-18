INDIA

Synthetic milk manufacturing factory busted in UP district, owner held

The Uttar Pradesh Police have busted a synthetic milk manufacturing unit in a village in the Moosajhagh area of Badaun district and recovered over 100 litres of synthetic milk, prepared using washing powder, refined oil and other chemicals.

Police said the owner of the unit has been arrested and he has been booked under the relevant sections of IPC on the complaint of the food safety officer (FSO).

According to the officials, the unit was running inside a house and its owner was supplying milk to several shops in the adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, the food safety team has also collected samples from various shops in the area and have sent them to the lab for testing.

Additional Superintendent (SP) (rural) A.K. Srivastava said, “We conducted a raid along with the food safety team and recovered over 100 litres of synthetic milk from a factory in Moosajhagh area. An FIR has been registered in this case against the factory owner, Mangu. Further investigation is underway.”

