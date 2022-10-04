LIFESTYLEWORLD

Syria accuses Turkey of cutting drinking water in Hasakah

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has held the Turkish forces responsible for cutting drinking water in the country’s northeastern city of Hasakah for two straight months.

The Turkish forces and the Turkey-backed rebels continued their “inhuman practices” by cutting the water supply in Hasakah for two months, causing thirst cases and the spread of dangerous illnesses, said the Ministry in a statement on Monday.

“Syria condemns this crime and holds the Turkish government the responsibility for its repercussions,” it added.

The Turkish forces have repeatedly cut-off water in Hasakah province to exert pressure on the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which controls large swathes of the province, according to the Syrian government, Xinhua news agency reported.

20221004-053602

