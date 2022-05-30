The Syrian government has reiterated its rejection of Turkey’s move to create a border safe zone in northern Syria.

The Turkish attempt to create a buffer zone on the Syrian border is an “outrageous” act of aggression, said the Syrian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Monday.

The latest Turkish military operation in northern Syria, which has been going on for a few days, violates human rights and commits war crimes, the Ministry added.

On May 23, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country would soon launch a new military operation in northern Syria in an effort to link up two areas already under Turkish control in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The final aim is to create a 30-km safe zone along the Turkish border with Syria, Erdogan added.

The Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Operation Peace Spring in 2019, and Operation Spring Shield in 2020 in northern Syria.

20220531-040202