LIFESTYLEWORLD

Syria says US claims to waive sanctions for earthquake relief ‘misleading’

NewsWire
0
0

The US’ latest move to ease the sanctions imposed on Syria to support earthquake relief efforts is “misleading and aims to give a false humanitarian impression,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, the US Treasury Department issued a so-called six-month sanctions exemption for Syria-bound humanitarian aid, saying the US sanctions in Syria “will not stand in the way” of live-saving efforts.

The Syrian Ministry responded in the statement on Friday that the US’ decision “stipulates alleged exemptions for humanitarian purposes, and the facts on the ground proved its falsehood”.

The US’ coercive measures and US’ policies have deprived the Syrian people of their natural wealth, it added, urging the US to end immediately, without hesitation, conditions or exceptions, the sanctions and to stop its cruel practices and violations of international law and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Syrian government has repeatedly said that the sanctions were unjust and targeted the livelihoods and the well-being of the Syrian people, particularly after the earthquake that hit the country on Monday.

According to figures released by the Syrian Health Ministry on Friday, Syria’s death toll from the Monday earthquakes rose to 1,387 and the injuries to 2,326.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said that the earthquake in Syrian government and rebel-held areas had killed 4,500 people.

20230211-052404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Instead of housing Rohingyas, deport them: VHP on Union Minister’s remark

    Taj city metro rail project to be ready 6 months before...

    A mentorship programme for unpublished writers

    Post lockdown, tourism rebooted along Goa’s beaches — and so did...