The Syrian government has decided to arrange weekly flights to evacuate Syrians stranded in the war-ridden Sudan, media reported.

During a meeting, the Syrian cabinet tasked the transportation and foreign ministries with organising the chartered flights, state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.

Since the clashes broke out in Sudan on April 15, flag carrier Syrian airlines had ceased operating flights on a fixed schedule, Xinhua news agency reported.

20230524-061004