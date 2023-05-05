WORLD

Syria visit turning point in bilateral ties: Iranian Prez

Ebrahim Raisi, who became the first Iranian President to visit Damascus after the Syrian war erupted in 2011, said on Friday that the landmark two-day trip was a “turning point” in improving bilateral political, economic, trade and security ties.

Raisi told reporters here following his arrival from Syria that the trip was of great importance for both sides and the region after 12 years of resistance by the Syrian people and government against enemies’ conspiracies and seditious acts, Xinhua news agency reported citing local media.

He noted that Iran appreciates Syria’s resistance against the “tough attacks,” and Tehran’s support in the process made Syria and the region believe that Iran is a “strong pillar” they can trust and rely on.

The two sides are capable of enhancing cooperation regarding economic and trade relations, said the President, noting that they have signed 15 documents on cooperation in the fields of producing and distributing energy, establishing joint banks and insurance companies, reducing trade tariffs, enhancing transit among Iran, Iraq and Syria and reviving Syria’s agricultural, industrial and energy sectors.

Raisi had reached Damascus on Wednesday for extensive political and economic talks with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, with a high-level political and economic delegation.

