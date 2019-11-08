Syrian army deploys in new border points

Damascus, Nov 15 (IANS) The Syrian army deployed in six border points with Turkey in northeastern Syria, state news agency SANA reported.

The Syrian army completed its deployment on Thursday in new areas starting from the town of Jawadiyeh to the city of al-Malikiyeh in the northeastern province of Hasakah, said SANA.

It added that with the new progress, the army has so far deployed along 200 km of the Syrian-Turkish borderline since starting controlling areas in northern Syria on October 13, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a well-informed source told Xinhua that the army deployed in an area of 55 km of the border on Thursday from the town of Jawadiyeh to the point of Ayn Diwar in Malkiyeh countryside.

He noted that the new areas constitute a triangle between the Syrian-Turkish-Iraqi border in northeastern Syria.

He said this triangle of areas are also rich in oil fields, noting that it’s the first time the Syrian army enters these areas over the past seven years.

The deployment comes as part of a deal mediated by Russia last month with the Kurdish forces.

The Syrian army concluded the deal with the Kurdish forces in control of areas in northern Syria to help to face the Turkish military campaign against the Kurdish-controlled areas in northern Syria that has been dragging on since October 9.

