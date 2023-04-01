WORLD

Syrian FM visits Egypt for 1st time in over 10 yrs

NewsWire
0
0

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, who is visiting Cairo for the first time in more than a decade, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The two Ministers “discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and means of advancing and promoting them … in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common concern,” said Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid in a statement on Saturday.

Shoukry reiterated Egypt’s full support to efforts aiming at reaching “a comprehensive political settlement” and achieving national reconciliation in Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

Achieving a comprehensive political settlement “will put an end to foreign interference in Syrian affairs, guarantee the restoration of full security and stability of Syria, preserve its territorial integrity and sovereignty, protect its people’s resources and eliminate all forms of terrorism,” he said.

Syria’s political settlement will also allow the voluntary and safe return of millions of Syrian refugees, he added.

For his part, Mekdad expressed his country’s appreciation for Egypt’s “supportive role” over the past years as well as Egypt’s humanitarian relief assistance offered following the devastating earthquake in Syria in February.

The Syrian Foreign Minister hoped for “more Arab solidarity with Syria in order to overcome its crisis and restore its historical role in supporting Arab causes”.

Syria has been shunned by many Arab states and its Arab League membership has been suspended since the Syrian conflict started in 2011.

20230402-041201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kyle Coetzer announces retirement from T20I cricket

    WFP could cease operations in North Korea

    US AG names special counsel in probes related to Trump

    US paid millions of dollars to send Starlink terminals to Ukraine