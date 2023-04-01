Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, who is visiting Cairo for the first time in more than a decade, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The two Ministers “discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and means of advancing and promoting them … in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common concern,” said Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid in a statement on Saturday.

Shoukry reiterated Egypt’s full support to efforts aiming at reaching “a comprehensive political settlement” and achieving national reconciliation in Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

Achieving a comprehensive political settlement “will put an end to foreign interference in Syrian affairs, guarantee the restoration of full security and stability of Syria, preserve its territorial integrity and sovereignty, protect its people’s resources and eliminate all forms of terrorism,” he said.

Syria’s political settlement will also allow the voluntary and safe return of millions of Syrian refugees, he added.

For his part, Mekdad expressed his country’s appreciation for Egypt’s “supportive role” over the past years as well as Egypt’s humanitarian relief assistance offered following the devastating earthquake in Syria in February.

The Syrian Foreign Minister hoped for “more Arab solidarity with Syria in order to overcome its crisis and restore its historical role in supporting Arab causes”.

Syria has been shunned by many Arab states and its Arab League membership has been suspended since the Syrian conflict started in 2011.

