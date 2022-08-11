The Syrian forces repelled a rebel group attack in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, state news agency SANA reported.

The army forces foiled an attempt of a “terrorist group comprising fighters from foreign nationalities” to sneak from the Nayrab area into the town of Jobas in the eastern countryside of Idlib, said the report published on Wednesday.

Most of the rebels were either killed or wounded, it added.

Idlib has been the final major rebel stronghold in Syria, though some rural areas are under government control, Xinhua news agency reported.

