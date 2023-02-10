HEALTHWORLD

Syrian health sector suffers from US sanctions: Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Syria’s Health Minister has said that the Syrian health sector is reeling under pressure from the US sanctions.

Speaking at a press conference, Hassan al-Ghabbash on Thursday stressed that the suffering of the Syrian medical sector is not a result of the recent massive earthquake that hit the country on Monday but rather the Western sanctions imposed on Syria for 12 years.

He also stated that the death toll from the earthquake rose to 1,347 and the injuries to 2,295, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Ghabbash stressed that from the first moments of the earthquake, the Syrian Health Ministry’s emergency room was mobilised to coordinate the response and send ambulances, mobile clinics, and supply trucks to the most affected provinces.

The hospitals and health centres are working at their maximum capacity to provide medical services, he said, adding that one of the most important priorities and challenges is to continue to provide health services in shelters and prepare for any emergency.

“We are determined to provide services to Syrian citizens despite all the circumstances and challenges, and the Syrian state has largely succeeded,” he said.

Al-Ghabbash added that the shortfall caused by Western sanctions would be made up through the concerted efforts of private sector institutions, trade unions, non-governmental organisations and civil society.

The Minister called on the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organisations to provide assistance to Syria to deal with the disaster.

20230210-072403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Heat wave conditions can be fatal for those with comorbidities’

    NZ reports 55 new cases of Covid-19 Delta variant

    New Omicron subvariants on the rise in the US

    Canada halts AstraZeneca vax for adults under 55 years