The Syrian Orthodox Church has offered Oommen Chandy a special grave close to the areas allotted to priests who belong to the St George Orthodox Church Puthupally in Kottayam.

The 79-year old Chandy passed away at 4.25 a.m on Tuesday in Bengaluru where he was undergoing treatment for throat cancer.

His body will be interned at the special area in the Church compound on Thursday after the regular funeral prayer service by around 5 p.m.

The Orthodox Church decided to give Chandy the special honor taking his service to the state and to the Church in consideration.

Generally, the normal practice among Christian families is that some families have their own vault in the Church symmetry where only the bodies of that family are interned.

Likewise, Chandy’s family also has its own vault where his parents and close relatives are already interned. After the Orthodox Church decided to offer a special place, the family of Chandy accepted it.

