WORLD

Syrian PM urges quick repair of Damascus airport

NewsWire
0
0

Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous has urged a quick repair of the damage caused by the latest Israeli missile strikes to the Damascus airport.

Arnous made the call during his visit to the airport, where he was briefed on the damage to the main runway of the airport and an operating room during the missile strikes on June 10, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Syrian Transport Ministry announced the suspension of flights at the Damascus airport in the wake of the Israeli strikes.

Some flights were diverted to the Aleppo airport.

The suspension of flights have prevented Syrians from travelling to the far northeastern province of Hasakah, which is possibly only accessible by air because of the presence of ultra-radical groups on the major roads leading to the province.

It is worth noting that humanitarian organisations have been largely relying on air transport to reach Hasakah and Aleppo.

Israel often hits the vicinity of the Damascus airport, but this is the first time the entire airport is rendered out of service as a result of the strikes.

20220613-142802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australia polls: Stage set for two-way contest

    Brazil records 1st annual primary fiscal surplus since 2013

    Trump card has nothing to do with army: Imran Khan

    N.Korea cashes in on cyberattacks, upgrades nuke, missile programme: UN