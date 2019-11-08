Syrian Prez says struggle against Western greed ongoing

Damascus, Nov 15 (IANS) Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that the struggle against the Western ambitions is ongoing, state news agency SANA reported.

Assad made the remarks during his meeting with Mojtaba Zonnouri, head of Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament, who arrived in Damascus for visit on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Syrian president underlined that Syria will continue to face the ambitions of the West by hitting its agents and mercenaries who are being defeated in more than one place.

For his part, Zonnouri said that Syria will triumph despite all the difficulties it’s facing.

Throughout the Syrian war, Iran has emerged as the key regional ally of the Assad government.

–IANS

