WORLD

Syrian Prez urges quick aid delivery across quake-hit Syria

NewsWire
0
0

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has urged immediate delivery of relief aid to all areas in Syria struck by earthquakes on February 6.

Assad made the call during his meeting with Martin Griffiths, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, who visited Syria and toured quake-hit areas in Aleppo on Monday before meeting Assad in the capital Damascus, Xinhua news agency repported, citing a report by SANA news agency.

The President also highlighted the importance of focusing international efforts on helping rebuild the infrastructure in Syria, calling it a matter of urgent necessity for the return of Syrian refugees.

For his part, Griffiths said the United Nations seeks to support the relief efforts and meet the humanitarian need of the Syrians.

The twin earthquakes measuring 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude that rocked Syria on February 6 have so far killed about 5,300 people in the government-controlled and rebel-held areas, according to the latest figures released by the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The United Nations said on Friday that the earthquakes had displaced 5.3 million people in Syria.

20230214-053803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Safeguarding India’s security important when safeguarding our security: Sri Lanka Prez

    Did the Xi-Biden summit go beyond optics?

    Dogecoin crypto investor sues Elon Musk for $258 bn in US

    ATP Japan Open: India’s Ramkumar loses to Noguchi in first round