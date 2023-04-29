WORLD

Syria’s air defences intercept fresh Israeli missile attack

Syrian air defences intercepted a fresh Israeli missile attack in the central province of Homs, state media reported.

The air defences were responding to hostile targets in the skies of Homs, said the report, spelling out no further details, state news agency SANA reported on Saturday.

Three civilians were injured in the attack, according to the Syrian Defence Ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said the missile destroyed a weapon depot for the Lebanese Hezbollah group in the Daba’a air base in Homs.

