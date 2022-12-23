BUSINESS/ECONOMYHEALTHINDIASCI-TECH

T-Hub, Atal Innovation Centre pick 17 startups to boost healthcare innovation

Technology incubator T-Hub on Friday announced the launch of the third cohort of the Atal Innovation Centre (AIC) T-Hub Healthcare programme with 17 startups in the healthcare sector.

The startups were shortlisted from more than 200 applications after an extensive screening process by T-Hub, AIC and external industry experts.

The shortlisted startups shortlisted are: Xtraliving, HSOL, Sanjiva Homoeopathy, Qurix, Health Compass, Latros Health, Second Consult, Thera Healthtec, Immuny5, Yantram Healthtech, Medtotes, Mediforte, Yeshbio Solutions and Thamsar TeleHealth.

The startups were selected based on their cutting-edge deeptech innovations for healthcare and life sciences space, go-to market readiness, scalability and team composition.

“Through this programme, we aim to create a strong ecosystem empowering startups and facilitating new-age solutions in Healthcare and Life Sciences. Over the next few months, we will work alongside AIC to provide the startups access to the right mentorship, funding channels and networking opportunities,” said MSR, CEO of T-Hub.

The programme is focused on providing startups with world-class experts and resources to sharpen their understanding of markets, refine their business and product commercialisation plans.

The cohort is focused on areas such as Data Digitization, Prevention and Early Detection, Non-invasive medical devices, Capacity Building, Diagnostic Tools for CVD, Cancer, and Eye Diseases and Health Care Workers.

“This is the best time for our startups to rethink healthcare innovation. There are enormous opportunities for India to become a healthcare destination,” said Rajesh Adla, CEO of AIC T-Hub Foundation.

In the second cohort, T-Hub helped startups raise Rs 7 crore in investments and 11 market pilots’ intervention in various hospitals.

20221223-144007

