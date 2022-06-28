India’s leading innovation and startup catalyst T-Hub on Tuesday inaugurated the world’s largest innovation campus here with an aim to support over 2,000 startups.

The innovation campus is T-shaped, with a total built-up area of 5,82,689 square feet, making it the world’s largest (the second largest being ‘Station F’ based in France).

“T-Hub has evolved from a startup incubator to an innovation hub in India and beyond in the past six years. It has emerged as a strong organisation that is focused on outcome-driven initiatives, and it is well-positioned to back the global aspirations and ambitions of our entrepreneurs,” said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The innovation campus will act as a robust platform to elevate the stature of India’s innovation ecosystem globally.

“The innovation campus will bring together all the startup ecosystem stakeholders to create sustainable businesses with a special focus on verticals like EV/mobility, healthtech, enterprise tech, gaming and artificial intelligence,” said Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub.

T-Hub aims to impact at least 20,000 startups through its various program interventions in the next five years.

The new phase of T-Hub will have an enhanced focus on internationalisation and capacity building with new foreign partnerships with Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

The new building will have the presence of international partners from Japan, Korea, and Dubai, among others, said the company.

T-Hub has so far supported more than 1,800 startups and over 600 corporates like Facebook, Boeing, Otis, and Uber among others.

“Given the city’s large talent pool and fast-growing tech ecosystem, we believe Hyderabad is well placed to become one of the top accelerators for startups in the coming decade,” said Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital.

