T.R.B. Rajaa, the Mannargudi MLA and son of senior DMK T.R. Baalu, will be sworn in as a Minister in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s Cabinet on Thursday.

State Governor R.N. Ravi will administer the oath of office to Rajaa at the Raj Bhavan here.

As Dairy Development Minister S.M. Nasser was dropped from the Cabinet, it remains to be seen if Rajaa will fill the vacant post.

It may be noted that there could be another Cabinet reshuffle after the Chief Minister returns from his visit to Japan.

State Finance Minister P.T.R. Thiagarajan has fallen out from the good books of the first family and the possibility of him being divested of his portfolio and shunted out to a relatively minor post is also in the cards in the days to come.

An audio tape allegedly of Thiagarajan was leaked in which he was heard saying that the Stalin’s son Udayanidhi and the Chief Minister’s son-in-law Sabareesan had minted money to the tune of thousands of crores.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai had lashed out against the Chief Minister and family on the alleged audio tape.

Thiagarajan has vehemently denied this and said that Artificial Intelligence was used to doctor his voice.

