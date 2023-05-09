T.R.B. Raaja, the Mannarkudi MLA and son of veteran DMK leader T.R. Baalu, will be inducted as a minister in M.K. Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on Thursday as Governor R.N. Ravi has approved the Chief Minister’s recommendation.

Meanwhile, Dairy Development Minister S.A. Nasser has been dropped from the cabinet. However, DMK sources told IANS that there could be a few more changes before the swearing-in of Raaja.

State Finance Minister P.T.R. Thiaga Rajan is likely to be shifted to a minor portfolio, following differences of opinion cropping up between him and Stalin’s family after leak of an audio in which a person, alleged to be the Minister, was heard making adverse comments against Stalin’s son and minister Udayanidhi Stalin and his son-in-law Sabareesan. The speaker, as per the audio, accused both of looting money since the DMK government assumed office in Tamil Nadu.

Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister Minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj is also likely to be dropped and party sources told IANS that the announcement may come any time soon.

