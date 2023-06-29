INDIA

Senior Congress leader T. S. Singhdeo on Thursday expressed his gratitude to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and top leader Sonia Gandhi for appointing him Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

He also expressed his gratitude to senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Heartfelt thanks to Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji and Sonia Gandhi ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the state as Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. I would also like to thank Rahul Gandhi ji for his continued faith in me,” he tweeted.

Also thanking the people of Chhattisgarh and party workers for their support, he said that keeping faith of people would his frist priority and he would be working for betterment of the state.

Singhdeo said that he, along with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, will take the Chhattisgarh to heights of development.

“I am deeply grateful to the people of Chhattisgarh for the love, trust and encouragement they have shown me to continue working for the highest good of the state. Along with Honorable Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and all allies of Congress party, we are committed to take Chhattisgarh to new heights of progress and development,” he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP took jibe at the Congress, saying that Singhdeo was appointed as Deputy Chief Minister when merely three-four months are left for the next assembly elections.

“Congress party’s announcement to make TS Singh Dev ji the Deputy Chief Minister for only 3 months is an insult to him. The work of washing the face involved in scams is being done by the Congress party,” said Leader of Opposition in Assembly Narayan Chandel.

