Bhushan Kumar of T-Series has signed up for a long-term collaboration and strategic partnership with Rajesh Bahl, Vipul D Shah and Ashwin Varde’s Wakoo Films for an extended period which will encompass at least seven movies.

As per the deal T-Series and Wakoo Films will jointly produce these movies which will be spread across various genres and the deal encompasses big budget movies as well as small and mid-range content.

Both production houses are successful in their own right so this collaboration will allow them to bring in some big investments which in turn will result in large scale productions across genres and given that it is T-Series, which is first and foremost a leading music label, this partnership should also bring forth the best in music as well.

Among their extensive film line-up, one film is already reported to be completed and the other six are expected to start production within the next twelve months.

Their slate of movies includes films that will be directed by Shivam Nair, Mudassar Aziz, Amit Rai, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Ashish R Mohan, Gautam Vasudev Menon and Satramm Ramani.

Both companies are expected to make individual announcements for each of their collaborated projects over the coming months.

Chairman and M.D. of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar spoke about the collaboration and said, “I am looking forward to this tie-up with Wakoo Films. We have some really interesting films with unique storylines, powerful actors and credible directors. Between us, the idea is to create content that is strong and credible.”

Ashwin Varde who is from Wakoo Films also added to what Bhushan Kumar said and hailed the partnership deal. He said, “It’s almost like a homecoming since I have worked with Bhushan Kumar and T-Series earlier on my last film, Kabir Singh. We’re hoping to repeat the same magic in times to come. What is really fascinating is the sheer diversity of subjects we have to offer.”

Vipul D. Shah chimed in that Quality filmmaking is the forte of Wakoo films and T-Series shares the same passion as them so with the amazing scripts they have in their kitty as well as the “visionary” directors, this partnership will help them take it to the next level. Rajesh Bahl concluded by saying, “From a strategic point of view, this is an amazing opportunity for both of us to create significant scale and value by collaborating on long-term basis. The possibilities are limitless and the impact of this alliance on the industry will be paramount.”