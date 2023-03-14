The first Swami Dayanand Saraswati day-night T20 inter college cricket tournament, organised by the Department of Physical Education of PGDAV college, University of Delhi, will kick-start from March 15, here.

As many as 12 teams of colleges of Delhi University will participate in the 14-day competition. The first match will be played between DCAC and CVS.

Teams are divided into four groups in this cricket tournament.

Group A consists of DCAC, ARSD and Maharaja Agrasen college. RLA, Shyamlal and Stephen’s colleges have been placed in Group B.

Group C has Hindu college, Zakir Hussain college along with Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

While Group D has Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa college, CVS along with hosts PGDAV college.

Tournament will be inaugurated by PGDAV college Principal Pro Krishna Sharma.

