Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in a Group 1 match of Super 12 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Finch said, “Looks like a good wicket, can’t see things changing a lot during the course of the game. We have a lot of experience in the side, we haven’t played as a group, but we’re looking forward to this tournament. Tough selection choices, but Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis and Mitch Swepson miss out.”

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said, “It’s been a previlege to lead the team in the tournament. Two spinners, KG, Nortje, an all-rounder and an extra batsman in Klassen. We are coming off with some real momentum — we have confidence in our team and we’ll look to do well.”

Playing XIs:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

