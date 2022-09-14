SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

T20 WC winner Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Former India opener Robin Uthappa on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.

Uthappa shared a heartfelt post announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket on social media.

The right-handed batter said it has been “greatest honour” to represent India and Karnataka during this illustrious career.

“It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all,” Uthappa said on the Koo app.

Uthappa played the 2004 Under-19 World Cup. He made his international debut two years later and featured in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India.

“It’s been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka- wonderful journey of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being,” Uthappa further said in the post.

The stylish batter was a part of the Indian side which lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa. The batter from Karnataka has won two IPL trophies– one for KKR and one for CSK in 2014 and 2021 respectively.

20220914-200205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s World Cup: Shabnim Ismail holds her nerve as South Africa...

    U19 CWC: Australia, Scotland captains reflect on positives from their Group...

    Mel Jones elected full member in ICC women’s committee

    Umesh Yadav gears up for new franchise