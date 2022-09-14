Former India opener Robin Uthappa on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.

Uthappa shared a heartfelt post announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket on social media.

The right-handed batter said it has been “greatest honour” to represent India and Karnataka during this illustrious career.

“It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all,” Uthappa said on the Koo app.

Uthappa played the 2004 Under-19 World Cup. He made his international debut two years later and featured in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India.

“It’s been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka- wonderful journey of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being,” Uthappa further said in the post.

The stylish batter was a part of the Indian side which lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa. The batter from Karnataka has won two IPL trophies– one for KKR and one for CSK in 2014 and 2021 respectively.

