T20 World Cup, 1st semifinal: Daryl Mitchell’s fifty takes New Zealand to 152-4 against Pakistan

A fighting fifty from Daryl Mitchell (53 not out off 35) helped New Zealand post 152-4 against Pakistan in the first semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), here on Wednesday.

Apart from Mitchell, the likes of Kane Williamson (46 off 42), Devon Conway (21 off 20) were the other main contributors with the bat for New Zealand, who chose to bat first after winning the toss.

On the other hand, Shaheen Afridi was the most successful bowler for Pakistan with his 2/24, and Mohammad Nawaz (1/12) was the other wicket-taker.

Brief scores: New Zealand 152-4 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 53 not out, Kane Williamson 46; Shaheen Afridi 2/24) vs Pakistan.

