Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket and will play his last match against Namibia in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The 33-year-old played six Tests, 114 ODIs, and 75 T20Is and has scored 4,215 runs across formats and led Afghanistan in 115 matches.

“Afghanistan’s ex-captain Asghar Afghan who holds the highest winning streak as a captain in T20 internationals surpassing Indian legend MS Dhoni by one extra win, decides to bid farewell with all formats of cricket in Afghanistan’s third match against Namibia at @T20WorldCup,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a tweet.

“@ACBofficials welcomes and respects his decision, expresses gratitude for his services to the country. It will take a lot of hard work for young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes,” it added.

Asghar was the first Afghanistan Test captain when they made their debut against India in 2018. He led the side to two wins and two losses while he was at the helm of the red-ball side. In 59 ODIs as captain, he bagged 34 wins and 21 losses in 59 matches while he won 42 off the 52 matches as T20Is captain.

The batsman made his ODI debut against Scotland in 2009 and his T20I debut against Ireland in 2010. He holds the record of most T20I wins as captain and went past MS Dhoni’s record of 41 wins when Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi in March this year. He also holds the record for most consecutive matches for a captain (46) in T20Is.

Afghanistan have won one and lost one match in super 12 in Group 2 so far in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

–IANS

avn/bsk