SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

T20 World Cup: Babar lauds ‘tone-setter’ Shaheen in semifinal win over New Zealand

NewsWire
0
0

After storming into the final of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday lauded Shaheen Shah Afridi for setting the tone with the ball in the semifinal against New Zealand, adding that the fast bowler is improving day by day after his injury layoff and using his experience well.

Coming back from injury in the build-up to the T20 World Cup, Shaheen continues to go from strength to strength, and looms as a pivotal figure in Pakistan’s trophy hopes. The left-armer was at his brilliant best in spite of a docile Sydney Cricket Ground surface, taking the wicket of Finn Allen up front in the first over, before returning to outfox Kane Williamson with a cunning slower ball.

The 22-year-old finished with 2/24 from his allotment, moving to ten wickets for the tournament, joining Shadab Khan as the most prolific in Pakistan’s campaign in Australia.

“He (Shaheen) set the tone. After the injury, day by day he’s improving because you see him playing for the team and performing after the injury,” said Babar at the post-match press conference.

“He had a little bit of time (to recover). He has really been using our experience and now everyone knows he’s the best bowler in Pakistan and in the world, so we know he’s bowling and he’s doing fine out there,” he added.

Pakistan were better in all three facets against the Kiwis, punching their ticket to Melbourne on Sunday, the first T20 World Cup final appearance since they won the tournament in 2009.

A journey with the up-and-down parallels of the Cricket World Cup campaign their forefathers had in 1992, Babar does not play down the significance of their 50/50 shot of a tournament win.

“It means a lot. To be honest, we didn’t start well, but after the South Africa match we had hope, and after that we grabbed the opportunity, then we are playing our best cricket. We will play well in the final,” the Pakistan skipper said.

20221109-202003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Was just fantastic to see Virat Kohli taking Test cricket so...

    Swepson confirmed to debut in second Test: Report

    Rahul recovering well, can fly with India team to England

    New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell named ICC Spirit of Cricket Award winner