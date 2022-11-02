SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh’s target revised to 151 in 16 overs, need 85 runs in remaining nine overs

After rain stopped play in the Group 2 match of Men’s T20 World Cup between India and Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, the match has now become a truncated affair.

Bangladesh’s target has been revised from 185 in 20 overs to 151 in 16 overs. They now need 85 further runs in nine overs to win the match, with all wickets in hand. India’s bowling attack, who took a thrashing in the power-play, will need to do something special to avoid losing the match.

As earlier predicted by the Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology, evening showers were to cause some disruption in the match. At the time of interruption, Bangladesh were 66/0 in seven overs, with Litton Das coming out all guns blazing and snatching the advantage of making 184/6 from India through a breathtaking 59 not out off 26 balls, laced with seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 226.9.

His efforts meant Bangladesh are well ahead of the DLS par score of 49, ahead by 17 runs. Das is also just the third batter to score a half-century inside power-play in Men’s T20 World Cups, after Netherlands’ Stephan Myburgh (against Ireland in Sylhet 2014) and India’s KL Rahul (against Scotland in Dubai 2021).

