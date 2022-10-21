Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava picked two wickets each in a clinical bowling performance as Zimbabwe restricted Scotland to a paltry total of 132/6 in 20 overs in final Group B match in round one of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval on Friday.

Scotland were unable to justify their captain Richie Berrington’s decision to bat first as none of the batters looked fluent, including their top-scorer George Munsey, who made 54 off 51 balls with seven fours.

Moreover, Zimbabwe bowlers resorted to straight lines and with spinners keeping things tight, didn’t concede a single six in the innings, the first time an instance like this was recorded in ongoing T20 World Cup.

Scotland lost their openers Michael Jones and Matthew Cross in the first 4.1 overs. Munsey, Berrington and Calum MacLeod tried their best to get the Scotland innings back on track, but they never got the momentum and acceleration needed to advance towards a big total.

Munsey and Berrington put on a 40-run stand between themselves followed by a 34-run partnership between him and MacLeod. But the partnerships didn’t come at a fast scoring rate as Zimbabwe didn’t feel the need of using their other bowling options like Luke Jongwe and Ryan Burl apart from the fielding being great as well.

Brief Scores: Scotland 132/6 in 20 overs (George Munsey 54, Calum MacLeod 25; Tendai Chatara 2/14, Richard Ngarava 2/28) against Zimbabwe

