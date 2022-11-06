Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Sunday called cricket a ‘funny game’ after his team grabbed the opportunity with both hands and booked the semifinal berth at the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in their last super 12 game, here.

Pakistan got a golden opportunity to make it to the last-four stage after South Africa choked in front of a spirited Netherlands to crash out of the T20 World Cup ahead of the clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the same ground.

Thereafter, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s four-wicket haul (4/22) helped Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 127/8 in 20 overs in a virtual quarter-final. In reply, Pakistan chased down the total with 11 balls to spare and five wickets in hands despite some wobbles along the way to complete an entry into the semi-final after losing their first two matches in the tournament.

“It’s a team game. Cricket is a funny game. Appreciate all my team the way they played all matches,” said Babar at the post-match presentation.

Taking further about their run chase, the Pakistan skipper said that the pitch wasn’t easy to bat on, adding that his team is excited to play semifinals.

“Pitch wasn’t easy to bat on. Little bit two-paced. Me and Rizwan decided to go long, but unfortunately it didn’t work out. Haris showed aggression, good to see him play. Looking forward to the semifinals. All of us are excited to play,” he said.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, who got the Player of the Match award, said he is improving day by day after his injury layoff.

“I am improving day by day. Not easy to bowl at 140 after coming back from injury. We have played good cricket in the last few games. Team needed me to bowl well. We are looking forward to the final actually,” said Afridi.

