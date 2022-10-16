SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

T20 World Cup: De Leede, Klaasen, Pringle spells help Netherlands restrict UAE to 111/8

NewsWire
0
0

Brilliant spells from fast bowlers Bas de Leede, Fred Klaasen and left-arm spinner Tim Pringle helped the Netherlands restrict UAE to a lowly 111/8 in 20 overs in the second match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Kardinia Oval, Geelong, on Sunday.

It was an innings where the UAE were devoid of momentum right from the word go, after captain CP Rizwan elected to bat first. After getting 31/0 in power-play, Chirag Suri fell to Roelof van der Merwe while the move to promote Kashif Daud as a pinch-hitter didn’t give substantial returns for the UAE.

Muhammad Waseem was the top-scorer for the UAE with 41 runs, but he made those runs off 47 deliveries. After making 54/2 in the middle overs, the UAE batters succumbed to the pressure of going for the big hits, falling quickly in the last five overs as Netherlands picked six wickets for 26 runs in the last five overs.

For the Netherlands, de Leede was pick of the bowlers with 3/19, with all of his scalps coming in the 19th over. His fellow pacer, left-arm fast bowler Fred Klaassen was good in his spell of 2/13. Pringle (1/13) and van der Merwe (1/19) played key roles too in strangulating the run-flow of the UAE.

20221016-153203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harshal Patel one of the best death-over bowlers in the country:...

    Chris Gayle was not being ‘treated right’, says Pietersen

    Guyana Amazon Warriors grab playoff berth in Hero CPL

    SA batters taking responsibility meant they valued their wicket: Elgar