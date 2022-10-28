SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

T20 World Cup: Disney+ Hotstar launches Follow On, a special feed for freemium users of the app

NewsWire
0
0

Streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar, the holders of digital rights for the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for India and Canada, on Friday announced the launch of Follow On — a special video feed that gives a real-time account of the cricket match — complete with stats, expert opinions, and insights into the game.

The company will make Follow On available for all users — subscribers as well as freemium users. Freemium users on the app will be switched to Follow On after the free live cricket timer (free sampling of live cricket offered to freemium users) expires, to be able to follow the game seamlessly.

Follow On’s viewers can get insightful analysis with graphics and visuals in Hindi by cricket commentators such as Sunil Vaidya, Sanjay Banerjee, Raman Bhanot, Vineet Garg, Naveen Srivastava, Reema Malhotra, Ajay Mehra, Padmajeet Sehrawat and Manoj Sharma.

Commenting on the launch of Follow On, a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, “Disney+ Hotstar has always delivered the best-in-class live sports experience in India. With Follow On, we’re raising the bar by democratizing access to premium cricket entertainment with a real-time account of the cricket action to all users — including our freemium viewers.”

“Every Disney+ Hotstar user is valuable to us, and we constantly strive to deliver innovation that helps users engage deeper with our platform. We look forward to rolling out Follow On to users that will further bolster Disney+ Hotstar’s position as the one-stop-shop for cricketainment.”

20221028-172603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UAE ILT20: Adani-owned Gulf Giants announce squad; rope in Lynn, Hetmyer...

    Laxman finally agrees to head NCA: Sources

    I hope Shane Warne is looking down and is pretty proud...

    Compensation payments system for counties’ IPL players is outdated: PCA