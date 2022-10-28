Streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar, the holders of digital rights for the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for India and Canada, on Friday announced the launch of Follow On — a special video feed that gives a real-time account of the cricket match — complete with stats, expert opinions, and insights into the game.

The company will make Follow On available for all users — subscribers as well as freemium users. Freemium users on the app will be switched to Follow On after the free live cricket timer (free sampling of live cricket offered to freemium users) expires, to be able to follow the game seamlessly.

Follow On’s viewers can get insightful analysis with graphics and visuals in Hindi by cricket commentators such as Sunil Vaidya, Sanjay Banerjee, Raman Bhanot, Vineet Garg, Naveen Srivastava, Reema Malhotra, Ajay Mehra, Padmajeet Sehrawat and Manoj Sharma.

Commenting on the launch of Follow On, a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, “Disney+ Hotstar has always delivered the best-in-class live sports experience in India. With Follow On, we’re raising the bar by democratizing access to premium cricket entertainment with a real-time account of the cricket action to all users — including our freemium viewers.”

“Every Disney+ Hotstar user is valuable to us, and we constantly strive to deliver innovation that helps users engage deeper with our platform. We look forward to rolling out Follow On to users that will further bolster Disney+ Hotstar’s position as the one-stop-shop for cricketainment.”

