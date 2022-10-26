A dominant Ireland sprung a huge upset in the ongoing T20 World Cup with a five-wicket victory over 2010 champions England by five runs via DLS method in a Group 1 match in Super 12 stage at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s win is also just the third victory for Ireland over England in men’s international cricket after ODI wins in Bengaluru 2011 (in the World Cup) and Southampton 2020 and also their first time win in T20Is too.

The five-run win over England also adds to Ireland’s incredible upswing in T20Is, after bowing out of last year’s T20 World Cup in the first round and then defeating West Indies in a decisive first-round match in Hobart to enter Super 12 stage this year.

After Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie (62 off 47 balls) and Lorcan Tucker (34 off 27 balls) strung an 82-run stand to help the side post a competitive 157 all out in 19.2 overs, pacer Joshua Little took out Jos Buttler and Alex Hales to reduce England to 24/2 in four overs, setting the base for a famous victory.

