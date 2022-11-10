SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

T20 World Cup: England’s Mark Wood ruled out of semifinal clash against India due to right hip injury

NewsWire
England seamer Mark Wood has been ruled out of participating in the Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal against India at the Adelaide Oval due to a right hip injury.

Wood had pulled up during a gentle jog in the optional practice on Tuesday and took no further part as a precautionary measure with England confirming he was suffering from general body stiffness.

“Wood sustained the injury in England’s final group match against Sri Lanka at the SCG earlier this week whilst bowling his first over and has struggled to be fully fit ahead of the semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.”

“Results of the scan on Wednesday in Adelaide confirmed the injury. He will be assessed by the England medical team over the coming days,” said an official statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

With Wood unavailable to feature for England in the second semifinal of the tournament, experienced right-arm fast-bowling all-rounder Chris Jordan has been drafted into the playing eleven.

“He (Jordan) is going to have big shoes to fill and it’s going to change the dynamic of both teams without Mark Wood bowling throughout the middle overs,” said former England captain Eoin Morgan ahead of the start of the second semifinal.

England are also without left-handed batter Dawid Malan in the semifinal. Malan limped off the field in the 15th over after pulling up as he chased a ball to the boundary in England’s last Group 1 match against Sri Lanka at Sydney.

His place in the eleven has been taken by right-handed batter Phil Salt, who has played 11 T20Is for England till now. Salt has played over 30 matches at the Adelaide Oval while representing the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL) between 2019 and 2021.

