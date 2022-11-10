With India going to meet England in a heavy-weight semi-final clash at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday to decide who will take on Pakistan in the final of the Men’s T20 World Cup, all-rounder Hardik Pandya firmly believes that every ball will matter a lot for the side from this phase of the competition.

“Very excited. Semifinal of a World Cup. Every ball will matter from here. Very excited. At the same time, trying to keep calm and follow the processes that got us here,” said a jubilant Pandya in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

2022 has been a year where Pandya has been a revelation with his all-round performances, giving India the vital balance in the shortest format of the game either with runs or by scalping crucial wickets. He feels that a lot of it has got to do with him believing in his skills in big-match scenarios.

“A lot of people keep asking, how do you find yourself calm in these situations? A lot of that comes from preparation. If you prepare well and tick all the boxes; if you’re confident about your skills, you will be calm,” he added.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been leading the charge with the bat for India to be amongst the top three run-scorers in the tournament. “Sometimes I feel that we aren’t batting well or maybe they (Suryakumar, Kohli) have been batting too well (laughs).”

“He (Kohli) has been doing this for years. I still think he (Suryakumar) got his international opportunity two years late. God is really kind still and he has been fantastic for us,” concluded Pandya.

